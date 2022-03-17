Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) will announce $497.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.30 million and the lowest is $491.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $472.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

AIMC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.