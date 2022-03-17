Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.
Altimmune stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,045. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.
In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have commented on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.
Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.