Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Altimmune stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,045. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Get Altimmune alerts:

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Altimmune by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 19.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Altimmune by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.