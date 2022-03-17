Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €42.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.94 ($47.18).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Alstom in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

ALO stock opened at €21.59 ($23.73) on Monday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($41.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.27.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

