ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.0 days.

CPBLF stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. ALS has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

