Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as low as C$1.04. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 2,023,925 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

