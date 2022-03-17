Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Stephens cut their target price on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

