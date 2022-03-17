Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
NYSE APT opened at $4.18 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -1.24.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
