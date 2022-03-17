Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.93.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.97. 539,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.