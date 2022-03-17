Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

