Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.25. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 3,251 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.