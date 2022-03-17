ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 957,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 758,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,056. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 286.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

