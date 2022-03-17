Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $60,460,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alkermes by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 175,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after buying an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 620,848 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

