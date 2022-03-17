Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ALIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
