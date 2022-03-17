Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

