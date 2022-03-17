Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.17.

Shares of ATD stock traded up C$0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.65. 951,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,040. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$55.42.

