Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,204,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 1,814,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.7 days.

ANCTF stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

