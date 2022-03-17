Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 83,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

