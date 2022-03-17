Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on ALEX. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

