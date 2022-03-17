Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in February

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Alcanna stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889. Alcanna has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

