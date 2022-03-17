Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $52.46. 19,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,181,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,961,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,985,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

