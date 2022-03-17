Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will post sales of $190.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.77 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $172.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $815.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.77 million to $818.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $883.64 million, with estimates ranging from $871.45 million to $890.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,389. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

