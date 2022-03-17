Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

