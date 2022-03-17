Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.