AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $23.16 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

