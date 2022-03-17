AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $23.16 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.
AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
