Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

AGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,325. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $298,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,985.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agiliti by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

