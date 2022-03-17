AgEagle Aerial Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,102 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,714% compared to the average volume of 612 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 78,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,336. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 4.39.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing, and analyzing of images and data captured by drones and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

