Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.97% from the stock’s previous close.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,839 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

