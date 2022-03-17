AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,714.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $128.98.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.