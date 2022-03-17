Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.37 Per Share

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AMS stock opened at GBX 278.58 ($3.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £601.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.09. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 228 ($2.96) and a one year high of GBX 347 ($4.51).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

