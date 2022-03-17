Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.37 Per Share

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AMS stock opened at GBX 278.58 ($3.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £601.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.09. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 228 ($2.96) and a one year high of GBX 347 ($4.51).
About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.