adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $296.63

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $296.63 and traded as low as $225.91. adidas shares last traded at $232.20, with a volume of 7,457 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.63.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.