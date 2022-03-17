Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $193.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Despite global supply chain woes and unpredictable market conditions, higher sales from its ABL segment along with price increases, and product and productivity improvements drove the first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. A diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are driving Acuity Brands’ sales. Although fiscal first quarter gross margins contracted 30 basis points (bps) owing to higher material, labor and freight costs, adjusted operating margin was up 120 bps, thanks to successful leverage of fixed costs. That said, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable over the past two months.”

AYI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.37.

AYI stock opened at $189.36 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

