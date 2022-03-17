ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

ACMR stock traded up $12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,961. ACM Research has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84.

ACM Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 701,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in ACM Research by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,960,000 after buying an additional 68,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

