Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $128,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACELGet Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, December 27th, Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,895.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

