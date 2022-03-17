Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
