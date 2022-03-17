Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABCM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $760.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30. Abcam has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abcam in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abcam by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.