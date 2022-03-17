Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABCM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $760.00.
NASDAQ ABCM opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30. Abcam has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
