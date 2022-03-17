A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer Sells 7,183 Shares

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $831.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.