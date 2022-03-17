A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer Sells 7,183 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $831.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

