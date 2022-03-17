A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin Sells 5,209 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMRK opened at $72.85 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $831.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,492,000. State Street Corp grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 97.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,535 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

