913 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,026,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.03 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

