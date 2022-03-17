804 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

