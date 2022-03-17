$5.40 Million in Sales Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $26.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.09 million, with estimates ranging from $33.68 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MDxHealth.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDXH shares. BTIG Research began coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.