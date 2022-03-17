$4.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.76 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $19.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenneco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. 2,483,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,887. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

