$39.17 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $39.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $39.61 million. AXT reported sales of $31.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $163.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

AXTI traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $7.06. 169,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in AXT by 27.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXT by 8.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 125.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.