2,537 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

