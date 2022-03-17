-$2.32 EPS Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNAGet Rating) to announce ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.27). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of ARNA stock remained flat at $$99.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,600,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

