$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. Constellium has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,733,000. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,001,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.