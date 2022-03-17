1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Up 9.9%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) shot up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.96. 98,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,068,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

