1irstcoin (FST) Trading 11.6% Higher This Week

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $5,436.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,691,775 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.