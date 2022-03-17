1,950 Shares in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Separately, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portillos alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PTLO opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos Inc has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $57.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Portillos (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.