$185.63 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) to report $185.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.52 million to $185.74 million. ATN International posted sales of $124.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $751.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.96 million to $754.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $767.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.03. 44,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,200. The stock has a market cap of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ATN International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.