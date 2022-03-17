$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) to report sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of WTER stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 4,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

