1,375 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $148.40 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.84.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

